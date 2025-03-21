KTR leads BRS team for Chennai meet on delimitation

Hyderabad: A delegation of BRS leaders led by party working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday left for Chennai to take part in a conference of leaders from southern states on issues related to delimitation of constituencies. The meet is being organised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Rama Rao said the delimitation plan as it stood now would weaken southern states, and that he would present the BRS’ views, and its proposed measures on the subject at the conference. He expressed hope that following Saturday’s conference, all southern states will unite and stand together for the future of their people.



