KTR Kin Raised Drug Culture in State: Aadi Srinivas

Karimnagar: Government Chief Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas questioned BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday, challenging his stance against drug culture amidst allegations involving his brother-in-law.

Srinivas asked, “What will you tell the people when they ask how you deceived them by claiming to be totally against the drug culture?” He further accused Rama Rao, stating, “When your brother-in-law, Raj Pakala, was involved in the drug business, how can you claim ignorance about drugs? Raj Pakala has ruined the lives of many by promoting drug culture in the state. Numerous families have been destroyed because of the drugs introduced by members of Chandrashekar Rao’s family.”

He urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the rave party held at the Janwada farmhouse, which belongs to Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, and to punish those involved in the illegal activities.

Earlier on Sunday, Government Chief Whip Aadi Srinivas, along with fisheries chairman Mettu Saikumar, additional collector Khimya Naik, and Vemulawada RDO Rajeshwar, released 80,000 fish seedlings into the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) reservoir at Rudravaram village. Srinivas praised the Congress government’s initiatives, stating, “The Congress government has been releasing fish seedlings free of cost into lakes, ponds, and reservoirs as part of a statewide movement.”

He highlighted the government’s efforts to educate the fishing community about cage culture and rearing fish seedlings, adding that subsidies will be provided for establishing cage culture units for fishermen.

Under the Congress administration, Rajanna Sircilla district is experiencing growth as a spiritual center. Srinivas noted, “Recently, the government released Rs 50 crore for various development projects of the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada.”

He emphasised the government’s commitment to both environmental and spiritual development, aiming to enhance the district’s infrastructure and support local communities.