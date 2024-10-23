KTR Issues Legal Notice to Bandi Over Phone Tapping and Drug Remarks

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao issued a legal notice to Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday over remarks related to phone tapping and drugs made against him.

KTR's advocate stated in the notice, "If Bandi Sanjay fails to comply with the demand within 7 days of receiving this notice, or continues to make such defamatory statements against our client, he will be constrained to initiate legal action, including but not limited to civil and criminal proceedings, by exercising the rights and remedies available to him."