KTR Issued Illegal Gos to Permit Multi-Storey Constructions, Alleges INTUC

Hyderabad: The Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) has alleged that BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao had issued illegal government orders to permit construction of 25 multi-storey buildings in 110 acres belonging to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in Patancheru, handing over industrial land to private entities.

In a press statement, Intuc Sangareddy district president Kolikoori Narsimha Reddy, Patancheru town Congress committee chief, submitted a complaint seeking an inquiry into the alleged scam which he said was worth `1,000-crore. He also submitted a representation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Narsimha Reddy said: “For six years, we have been informing government departments through written representations that the construction permits granted are illegal.” He said that while the HMDA had issued permissions three years ago, the TGIIC no-objection certificate was given just before the Assembly elections in 2023.

“How can the HMDA issue permissions without a mandatory TSIIC NOC? This raises serious questions about who influenced the process,” Narasimha Reddy said.

The Intuc leader alleged that a company which he identified as ‘In-Car’, was granted undue approvals in violation of TGIIC norms. Funds amounting to over `5 crore, which belonged to the TGIIC, were allegedly kept with the company for three years, according to Narasimha Reddy.

He claimed that crores of rupees that should have gone to the revenue and registration departments were diverted through illegal methods. He asked that if the permissions were legal and proper, why did the TGIIC have to write a letter to the Sangareddy sub-registrar asking for the stopping of registrations. “Why was there a need to go to court and obtain orders,” Narasimha Reddy asked and demanded a clarification from Rama Rao. He said an inquiry into the case would bring out all facts.