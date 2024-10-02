 Top
KTR is the reason behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce: Konda Surekha

2 Oct 2024
KTR is the reason behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce: Konda Surekha
Minister Konda Surekha speaking to the media. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: In a shocking statement, Minister Konda Surekha has accused BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao of being the reason behind the high-profile divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The minister claimed that many heroines have rushed into marriage and subsequently distanced themselves from their film careers due to KTR's alleged actions.
Speaking to the media, she expressed her anguish over the malicious posts shared by BRS party members on social media, suggesting that KTR might have instructed them to do so. "We have filed a complaint, and cases have been registered," she stated.
She further said that political values have declined, expressing her wish that politics should focus on holding the government accountable for its actions, rather than resorting to personal attacks.
