KTR Is Indulging In A New Drama by Raising The Bogey Of Bulldozer: Cong

Hyderabad: Accusing the previous BRS government of demolishing several religious structures, including mosques and temples, PCC media and communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy on Wednesday said that former minister K.T. Rama Rao was “shedding crocodile tears” with an eye on the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Rammohan Reddy alleged that Rama Rao was responsible for several demolitions in the city, including that of a 400-year-old Qutub Shahi-era mosque, and was now trying to play on the sentiments of the Muslim community merely to influence the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

“Rama Rao should be held accountable for demolishing numerous temples and mosques. He should stop shedding crocodile tears. It was during the BRS regime that bulldozers went unchecked, razing several religious structures. Rama Rao must explain why the mosque in the Secretariat was demolished during their rule. Our Muslim brothers should ask him who ordered the demolition. Was it not K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s government that oversaw the demolition of the 400-year-old Qutub Shahi mosque?” he asked.

He further alleged that the BRS government had demolished the Nalla Pochamma Temple in the Secretariat. “He is now indulging in a new drama by raising the bogey of bulldozer politics, while conveniently ignoring what his own government had done. Rama Rao should also answer whose bulldozer brought down parts of the Kaleshwaram project,” he said.

Rammohan Reddy recalled that during the BRS tenure, Hyderabad faced severe flooding risks due to unchecked encroachments. “It was only because of the HMDA and GHMC flood management efforts that the city was protected. The BRS is unable to accept this fact,” he stated.