KTR hits out at Surekha for 'fake hue and cry'

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday hit out at minister Konda Surekha declaring that none from his party targeted her on social media. During an informal chat with reporters at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao questioned the reasons behind Surekha’s “fake hue and cry” over posts about her on social media platforms.



“None spoke about her on behalf of our party. Is the same social media not being used to mount attacks on us?” Rama Rao said, adding that it is probably the right time for Surekha to recall the gutter language and abuse she used in the past about BRS leaders.

The BRS leader also said that he could share some of the videos in which Surekha can be seen and heard using abusive language.

“This is the same Konda Surekha who is saying that phones of heroines were tapped. Are those she talked about today not women? Do they not have feelings and emotions? And when absolutely irresponsible charges were levelled against us by her, did women in our families not experience agony? And I will send comments by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Surekha and other ministers and they should wash his mouth with phenyl,” Rama Rao said.