KTR hits out at BJP, Congress over silence on recent ED raids in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday criticized both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, alleging that both parties were deliberately silent about recent actions and statements made by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)."The public needs to know who is the 'Big Brother' ensuring that Congress leaders in Telangana are immune from ED scrutiny," KTR said.He further alleged that while BJP and Congress present a "show of rivalry" in Delhi, they share a "hidden bond" in Telangana."Despite ED raids on Congress leaders in the state, BJP leaders have maintained a conspicuous silence," he added.KTR highlighted two specific cases involving ED investigations. He referred to a raid two weeks ago at the residence of Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy:"A raid by the ED at the residence of a wealthy Congress minister in Telangana two weeks ago, which, according to media reports, revealed hundreds of crores in cash. Despite this, neither the Congress, BJP, nor the ED has made any statement," he said.On September 27, ED conducted raids at Telangana Minister of Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy's residence and premises linked to his son Harsha Reddy, who is a promoter of Raghav Group for alleged Hawala transactions.The ED investigated the case against Harsha Reddy, who allegedly purchased seven watches for Rs. 5 crores through Crypto and Hawala smuggling racket of more than Rs. 100 crores.Another instance he mentioned was the ED's "revelation" that Rs 40 crore linked to the Valmiki scam in Karnataka were transferred to Telangana, and claiming that despite the revelations no arrests or formal investigation has happened."The ED's revelation that Rs 40 crore, linked to the Valmiki scam in Karnataka, was funneled into Telangana by the Congress during the recent Parliamentary elections. Despite this serious claim, there have been no arrests or formal investigations," the statement added.The Valmiki scam pertains to the alleged illegal transfer of funds from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Corporation, which is charged with implementing welfare programmes for scheduled tribe members.The alleged corruption case of Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation came to light after an official of the corporation died by suicide and left a note containing an allegation of multi-crore corruption in the corporation.He further alleged a "deeper political conspiracy" and questioned the allleged delays in investigations into the matters.