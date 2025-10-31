KTR Hits Campaign Trail, Says Cong Must Lose in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao hit the streets for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection with a road show and street corner meetings in Shaikpet division, calling on voters to see through the Congress’ lies and teach a lesson to the ruling party by rejecting it.

Rama Rao was accompanied by the BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, who he said would carry forward the service rendered to the constituency by her late husband Maganti Gopinath.

Expressing confidence that the BRS will win, and it was only a question of how much of a margin with which it will defeat the Congress, Rama Rao said, “only if the Congress loses its security deposit will it learn that it cannot get away by not keeping its promises. And only a defeat will teach the Congress party that it must implement not just its six guarantees but all of its 420 promises to the people.”

The Congress has realised that it is facing a rout here in byelection. That forced it to suddenly recognize the importance of minorities and its desperate attempt to fool them. The same is the case with it suddenly remembering cine workers, and others for whom it is making fresh promises, he said.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy,” Rama Rao said, “thinks that people will once again vote for him believing his lies and deceit. The Congress thinks it can buy your vote, take its money, then ask the Congress leaders why they did not keep their promises and vote for the BRS,” Rama Rao said.