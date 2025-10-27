 Top
KTR & Harish Rao Attend ‘Bodrai’ Festival

Telangana
27 Oct 2025 12:25 AM IST

Former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao on Sunday attended the ‘bodrai’ festival

Former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao on Sunday attended the ‘bodrai’ festival at the Hamalibasti in Secunderabad. (Image:X)

Hyderabad: Former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao on Sunday attended the ‘bodrai’ festival at the Hamalibasti in Secunderabad. Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao Goud and scores of party leaders were present at the traditional festivities.

Harish Rao said the festival reflects Telangana's culture. “Irrespective of culture and religion everyone takes part with fervour as it symbolises unity.” Rama Rao said that people would see good days return only after the BRS came back to power. The Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll was a precursor for this, he said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
