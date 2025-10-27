KTR & Harish Rao Attend ‘Bodrai’ Festival

Hyderabad: Former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao on Sunday attended the ‘bodrai’ festival at the Hamalibasti in Secunderabad. Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao Goud and scores of party leaders were present at the traditional festivities.

Harish Rao said the festival reflects Telangana's culture. “Irrespective of culture and religion everyone takes part with fervour as it symbolises unity.” Rama Rao said that people would see good days return only after the BRS came back to power. The Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll was a precursor for this, he said.



