KTR, Harish Huddle with KCR Amidst E-Race Case Developments

Hyderabad: The top three BRS leaders, its president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, working president K.T. Rama Rao, and senior leader T. Harish Rao reportedly went into a huddle on Thursday to discuss the potential fallout if the government went ahead in initiating action against Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case.

It was learnt that Rama Rao and Harish Rao met with Chandrashekar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday in the wake of the Vigilance Commission giving the green light to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to initiate legal proceedings against the accused in the case. Rama Rao is one of the three accused with the others being senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and B.L.N. Reddy, a former officer in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Rama Rao had repeatedly said no wrong was done in the case and there was no corruption and it was on his instructions that funds were transferred to the organisers by Arvind Kumar. However, with the government appearing to be in the process of moving ahead with the case, Thursday’s meeting assumed significance, especially as the party prepares itself for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, and possible elections to the local bodies.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao, during a teleconference along with Harish Rao with constituency in-charges of the party, called on them to gear up for the local body elections.

Rama Rao called on the party leaders to hold constituency meetings to discuss picking of candidates with winning prospects. “We should be ready to face the elections as and when they are announced and held,” Rama Rao told the party leaders. He also said that the leaders must work together with the cadres and ensure that a united effort is made that will see party supported candidates win in the polls.