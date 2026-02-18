KTR, Harish Demand Balka Suman’s Release

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of its former MLA Balka Suman calling the arrest illegal and a strong-arm tactic by the Congress government which wants to grab power in Kyathanpally municipality.

The party working president K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader T. Harish Rao demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Balka Suman and said their former MLA was only protesting the “illegal pressure being exerted by minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy on officials in a bid to help Congress grab power in the municipality.

Rama Rao said the police was acting like a private army of the Congress government and warned that every police officer who is kowtowing to Congress leaders now will have to pay a price in the future for their actions now.

“The state is in the grip of power-grab politics evidence of which was also seen in Thorrur, Jangaon, and Zaheerabad municipalities. We demand that the State Election Commission and the Governor take notice of the Congress atrocities and take action on all those involved in such acts,” Rama Rao said in a statement.