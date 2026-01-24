 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

KTR, Harish Brief KCR on Questioning by SIT

Telangana
24 Jan 2026 9:23 PM IST

The meeting is also learnt to have discussed BRS’ preparations for the upcoming municipal elections

KTR, Harish Brief KCR on Questioning by SIT
x
Representational Image. (Source: X)

HYDERABAD: A day after he was questioned by the Special Investigation Team probing allegations of illegal-tapping of phones during the BRS regime, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao met with party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravalli village and briefed him about what transpired on Friday.

It is learnt that during the meeting, the BRS leaders discussed in detail the questions from SIT, and were later joined by senior leader T. Harish Rao, who too was questioned by the SIT on Wednesday.

Saturday’s meeting assumed significance with indications emerging from official quarters that Chandrashekar Rao may be the next from the BRS and the former government likely to be summoned by the SIT for questioning.

The meeting is also learnt to have discussed BRS’ preparations for the upcoming municipal elections. Later, Rama Rao, in a statement, said the party has appointed coordinators to plan, monitor and implement campaign plans for each municipality and municipal corporations.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
special investigation team (sit) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao farmhouse BRS MLA T. Harish Rao 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Balu Pulipaka
About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X