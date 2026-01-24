KTR, Harish Brief KCR on Questioning by SIT

HYDERABAD: A day after he was questioned by the Special Investigation Team probing allegations of illegal-tapping of phones during the BRS regime, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao met with party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravalli village and briefed him about what transpired on Friday.

It is learnt that during the meeting, the BRS leaders discussed in detail the questions from SIT, and were later joined by senior leader T. Harish Rao, who too was questioned by the SIT on Wednesday.

Saturday’s meeting assumed significance with indications emerging from official quarters that Chandrashekar Rao may be the next from the BRS and the former government likely to be summoned by the SIT for questioning.

The meeting is also learnt to have discussed BRS’ preparations for the upcoming municipal elections. Later, Rama Rao, in a statement, said the party has appointed coordinators to plan, monitor and implement campaign plans for each municipality and municipal corporations.