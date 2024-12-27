KTR gets relief in Formula E Race Case

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has extended relief for KTR from arrest till 31 December in connection with the alleged irregularities in Formula-E Race case on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed an FIR accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)’s working president K T Rama Rao of alleged financial irregularities in bringing the Formula E racing event to Hyderabad in February 2023. The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).





While KTR was named the prime accused, former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) principal secretary Arvind Kumar was named the second accused and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer B L N Reddy the third accused in the case.



