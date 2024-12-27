KTR flays arrest of BRS leader Errolla Srinivas

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao flayed the arrest of BRS leader and former SC/ST commission chairman, Dr Errolla Srinivas. He attributed the arrest to the continuous questioning of the government on the promises made to the people.

In a release, KTR said, “I condemned the arrest that too even without giving notice and there was an attempt to create terror by going to his (Srinivas) house. The BRS’ voice is being stifled because the party is giving voice to the opposition that has grown among the people. The government is focusing its energy on controlling the opposition.”

Demanding immediate release of Errolla Srinivas, he said the “culture of creating fear among the opposition ranks must be stopped.”

Cases and arrests were not new to the BRS and such actions are not acceptable in Telangana where movements were centered around self-respect, he said.