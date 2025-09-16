KTR Files Defamation Suit Against Bandi

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has filed a civil defamation suit before the City Civil Court, Hyderabad, against Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, seeking damages of ₹10 crore for making “false, malicious, and defamatory” allegations.

In his plaint, filed through his counsel P. Viswajanani & Associates, Rama Rao has also named several media organisations and social media platforms that carried or circulated the statements as respondents. The suit seeks the mandatory removal of the defamatory content, an unconditional public apology from the Union minister, and a perpetual injunction restraining further defamatory publications.

Rama Rao stated that on August 8, 2025, Bandi Sanjay, during a press meet, made baseless remarks linking him to the misuse of Telangana’s Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), illegal phone tapping, and financial irregularities. These comments, he said, were widely carried across TV networks, digital platforms, and social media.

The case has been admitted before the Chief Judge of the City Civil Court, Hyderabad, and the plea will be heard in two days.