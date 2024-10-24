KTR Deposes on Defamation Suit

Hyderabad: The Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Nampally on Wednesday recorded the deposition of the former minister K.T. Rama Rao in the defamation suit he filed against minister Konda Surekha on her sensational comments over Rama Rao`s alleged role in the divorce of a cine couple.

Rama Rao filed defamation against the minister saying that her comments were despicable, that they have spoiled his reputation and claimed `100 crore compensation for making derogatory comments. Regarding this case, the court recorded the statements of Rama Rao and witness Dasoju Sravan Kumar.

Rama Rao furnished the records of video clips, which showed the comments of Surekha and he informed the court that the minister’s comments did hurt him. For about half an hour, Rama Rao submitted his contention to the court and recorded the deposition. Later, the court recorded the statements of Dasoju Sravan Kumar, who is one of the witnesses in the suit filed by Rama Rao. The court adjourned the hearing to October 30 for further recording the statements of other witnesses Satyavathi Rathode, Balka Suman and G. Jagadish Reddy.