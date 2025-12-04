KTR Demands Withdrawal of Hyderabad Industrial Land Policy

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that the government immediately withdraw its Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP) which he said was designed to sell industrial land to developers at extremely low rates. He demanded that the government take back the 9,300 acres in industrial estates and develop public utilities like Indiramma houses, Young India Integrated Schools and hospitals on that land that would actually benefit people.

Speaking to reporters at the Jeedimetla industrial estate while on a ‘fact-finding’ visit on industrial land in and around the city, Rama Rao, accompanied by Quthbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekanand Goud and other BRS leaders, said that in Jeedimetla, each square yard of land was valued at Rs 15 lakh but the government was planning to give this away to its chosen developers at just Rs 4,000 a square yard.

“This is nothing but a Rs 5 lakh crore land scam as we have been saying. Everyone here is opposed to the policy. Industry owners are saying the livelihoods of thousands of families will be hit, while people want the land, if change of use is permitted, be used only for public purposes,” Rama Rao alleged.

“These are government land parcels and must be given for setting up of industries. If industries are to be moved, then this land must be only used for public purposes. Our party leaders are touring all the industrial estates to inform people about the government’s new scam,” he said.