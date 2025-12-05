KTR Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ex Gratia for Sai Ishwar’s Death

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that a young man, Sri Sai Ishwar, lost his life because of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s shocking betrayal in the name of BC reservations. KTR stated that Ishwar was unable to bear the Congress government’s blatant failure in honouring its promise of 42% reservations in local body elections, leading him to take the extreme step of self-immolation.

By reducing BC reservations to just 17% in Panchayat elections, the Chief Minister has stabbed the backward communities in the back, KTR said.

He went on to call this tragedy a death caused directly by the Congress government’s actions, not merely a suicide.

KTR demanded that CM Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take responsibility for Sai Ishwar’s death, noting how Congress has consistently displayed no sincerity—from the caste census to GOs that cannot stand in court—effectively burying the Kamareddy Declaration.

KTR has urged the government to immediately announce a Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to support Sai Ishwar’s family.