KTR Demands Full Compensation For Velugumatla Victims

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress government of acting like a “real estate mafia” and using the excuse of development, indulging in demolition of houses of the poor and middle-class families as was witnessed recently in Velugumatla village in Khammam district.

Addressing a press conference, Rama Rao demanded an apology from the government to all the 1,100 families whose houses were demolished in the village adding that nothing short of full compensation for the total losses suffered by the families will be acceptable to the BRS.

“If the houses were illegal and demolished then why is the government rushing to build new houses for the people there? And why is the government saying it will compensate only 311 families out of the 1,100 that lost their homes?” Rama Rao asked.

He said every family must be given a new house, not just in smaller plots or smaller Indiramma houses. They must be compensated fully for their losses. Once we are back in power, we will order a thorough probe into the issue and punish all those responsible for the demolitions,” he said.

The land where the houses were was Bhoodan land and pattas were issued to beneficiaries years ago and most families were living there for more than a decade, he said.