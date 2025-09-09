KTR Demands Apology From Revanth on KLIS

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday demanded an apology from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for defaming the Kaleshwaram project.

He alleged that after branding the Kaleshwaram project a failure, Revanth Reddy was now using the project’s reservoir for Godavari water to Hyderabad.

At a press conference, Rama Rao said the Revanth Reddy government recast a Rs 1,100 crore project to bring Godavari water from Mallanasagar to the Musi to Rs 7,390 crore, and accused the government of looting public money, and colluding with blacklisted contractors.

“This is nothing more than looting in instalments to reach the target goal of spending `1.5 lakh crore on the Musi rejuvenation project which was envisaged at `16,000 crore by the BRS government. This is about sending money to Delhi by Revanth to protect his chair,” Rama Rao said.



To a question on the Vice-President election on Tuesday, Rama Rao said the BRS had decided not to take part in it. “We made it clear 20 days ago that we will vote for the candidate of the group – whether NDA or I.N.D.I.A. bloc – which can get urea fertilizer to Telangana. Both sides failed. As a mark of solidarity with 71 lakh Telangana farmers, BRS has decided not to participate in the election. If NOTA was an option, we would have chosen it,” he said.

On the controversial comments made by former BRS MLC and his sister K. Kavitha on senior party leader T. Harish Rao, Rama Rao said there was nothing more to say on the matter as “the party leadership discussed the issue and took an action. There is nothing more to add.”

With respect to turncoat MLAs from BRS who joined the Congress, Rama Rao said the “TPCC chief recently confirmed that they are in the Congress and hence, turned an approver. All that remains is that action be taken against them.”

Rama Rao also said that the Revanth Reddy, also the home minister, appeared to have been caught napping on the racket manufacturing mephedrone and other drugs in Cherlapally. “The Telangana police had no clue until the Maharashtra police came and exposed the case. Makes one wonder if the CM was on the take,” he said.