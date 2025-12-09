KTR Declares December 9 Vijay Diwas, Citing It as Telangana's Statehood Turning Point

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has designated December 9 as Vijay Diwas (Victory Day), recognising it as the critical moment that initiated the formation of Telangana state. This day marks 16 years since the Central Government officially announced the commencement of the Telangana state creation process. This landmark decision was the culmination of years of intense public mobilisation, mass struggle, and significant sacrifices. A pivotal factor in forcing this announcement was the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), which effectively amplified the demand for a separate state.

To observe Vijay Diwas, KTR shared historical photographs on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), featuring the moment KCR broke his fast, calling it a defining event in the history of Telangana. KTR highlighted the interconnectedness of these events, stating, “If there was no Deeksha Diwas on November 29 (when KCR’s fast started), there would be no Vijay Diwas on December 9. And without December 9, there would be no June 2 (Telangana Formation Day).” His remarks underscore the direct link between KCR’s fast, the Centre’s subsequent announcement, and the eventual achievement of Telangana's statehood.





