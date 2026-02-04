KTR Criticises Revanth for Abusive Language Against KCR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday hit back at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for “continued use of abusive language” and accused him with lowering the municipal election campaign by doing so. Instead of discussing implementation of government policies, promises, and schemes, the Chief Minister has once again proved that he is “only capable of foul language” and heaping personal abuses.

Revanth Reddy continues to expose his frustration, which he did again in his speech at Miryalaguda on Wednesday, by attacking former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. KTR said, "Political debates should focus on public issues, governance, and not on personal attacks." Rama Rao further added that, "People were watching Revanth Reddy’s words and behaviour closely and are ready to teach him and the Congress a lesson in the coming municipal elections."