KTR Criticises CM’s Frequent Trips to Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for what he termed frequent visits to Delhi alleging that the Chief Minister’s trips were solely aimed at pleasing his superiors rather than addressing the state’s issues.



In a statement, Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was going to Delhi often saying he made 23 trips in just 10 months. “The Chief Minister’s repeated assurances that these trips are for securing funds appear to be a mere cover.” Instead of focusing on Telangana's development and administration, Revanth Reddy is occupied with extensive meetings in Delhi, potentially jeopardising the well-being of the state’s poor and marginalized citizens, he said.

Rama Rao said the latest trip appeared to be about discussing the funds generated from “corruption in the Musi project with Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” and accused Revanth Reddy “of holding meetings with his Delhi high command to disrupt the lives of the poor people in the name of the Musi project.”