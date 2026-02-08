KTR: CM Is BJP Mole in Congress Garb

Kamareddy:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, alleging that he was acting as a proxy for the BJP while remaining within the Congress.

Addressing roadshows in Jukkal, Banswada and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies, Rama Rao alleged that the Chief Minister was a “Trojan Horse” for the BJP in the Congress and urged voters, particularly minorities, to “peel back the Congress mask”. He claimed that Revanth Reddy “was never a Congressman at heart” and alleged an understanding between him and the BJP leadership in Delhi.

Targeting the Chief Minister’s political language, Rama Rao criticised what he described as the use of offensive and abusive remarks in place of governance. He alleged that whenever questions were raised on what he termed “420 failed promises”, the Chief Minister resorted to threats and personal attacks.

“For two years, his administration has been a single-point agenda of KCR-bashing,” Rama Rao said, alleging that the Chief Minister frequently targeted K Chandrashekar Rao instead of focusing on governance.

During the roadshow, Rama Rao also played video clips of past remarks made by Revanth Reddy against senior leaders. He alleged irregularities at the local level and accused the Jukkal MLA of collecting money from traders to fund Congress election activities.

Rama Rao appealed to voters to reject the Congress and support the BRS in the municipal elections.