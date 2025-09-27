 Top
KTR Charges Revanth With Causing Musi Floods

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 9:59 PM IST

“Negligence and greed for looting ₹1.5 lakh crore in the guise of Musi riverfront development project”: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s “negligence and greed for looting ₹1.5 lakh crore in the guise of Musi riverfront development project” were the cause for the current floods in the Musi.

The BRS leader accused the Chief Minister of not following established procedures of releasing water from the two reservoirs to “deliberately cause the floods in order to justify and force the Musi project through for kickbacks.” Rama Rao said “the result was that Hyderabad is experiencing unprecedented flooding, with Imlibun Bus Stand getting submerged for the first time in history.”


DC Correspondent
