KTR Challenges Revanth With JH Report Card

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for a public debate on the development of Hyderabad during the BRS rule and under the Congress government.

Accusing the Congress government of failing the city during its two-year rule, Rama Rao said, “If Revanth Reddy has the courage, he should fix the date, time and place. Be it Command Control, Gandhi Bhavan or the Assembly — we are ready,” Rama Rao said, daring the Chief Minister to come forward and “let the people decide whose record is genuine.”

Rama Rao who released a ‘Jubilee Hills Progress Report’ at Telangana Bhavan, said the BRS was seeking votes based on work done and demanded the Congress explain its achievements before asking the public for support.

Rama Rao said under the leadership of MLA Maganti Gopinath between 2014 and 2023, the BRS government spent `5,328 crore on various sectors in Jubilee Hills Constituency, directly benefiting 2,12,862 people. “If you go to any street in Jubilee Hills, you will find the foundation stones laid for projects by Maganti Gopinath. We show records and ask for votes. If the Congress has courage, let them show their two-year record and seek votes.”

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s questioning the Governor’s silence on the government’s request to prosecute him, Rama Rao said, “The Governor already gave permission for prosecution in the Formula E race case. One this permission is there why go back to the Governor after a chargesheet is filed? That is because there is nothing in that chargesheet and is a tactic to make it appear as if others are creating hurdles for the government. If the Congress government wants, it can go ahead and arrest me.”

He also slammed Revanth Reddy for “claiming that it was thanks to Congress that there were Muslims” and demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for demeaning particular communities.