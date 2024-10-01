KTR Car Stormed by Cong Workers While on Musi Visit

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao charged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had adopted a “Musi mein looto, Delhi mein baato (loot in Musi, distribute in Delhi)” strategy and threw the lives of lakhs of people into disarray before Dasara.

Rama Rao, speaking to some families and homes on the riverbed in Golnaka of Amberpet constituency on Tuesday, reiterated that the BRS would stand with those whose homes are marked for demolition. He also called on the people to obstruct "bulldozers".



The visit did not go smoothly as a band of Congress workers obstructed his vehicle at Musheerabad, with some of them clambering on to it. They stopped his car for a brief while, shouting slogans against him with some of them banging on the vehicle with their hands. Later, Rama Rao declared, “Such attacks will not deter me from standing up to the government on behalf of the poor. You cannot scare me with such attacks, and I will continue to fight on behalf of the people who may lose their homes.”



The BRS leader, earlier speaking with some affected families, said if the government wanted to demolish the houses of the poor and build a mall, the BRS will not allow that. The Congress government, he said, “is taking revenge on the poor because they voted for BRS in the Assembly elections and not for the Congress.”



Rama Rao challenged BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy to speak up on the issue, as the Secunderabad MP. He said Kishan Reddy had not visited the affected persons or raised his voice against the government action. “What kind of a leader is he who comes for votes and runs away when there is a problem?” Rama Rao asked.