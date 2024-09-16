KTR Calls for ‘Palabhishekams’ to Telangana Talli To Protest New Rajiv Statue

Hyderabad: The BRS has called on its leaders and cadres to conduct ‘palabhishekams’ to Telangana Talli statues on Tuesday in protest against the state government unveiling a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi opposite the Secretariat on Monday.



BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the Congress government had installed the Rajiv Gandhi statue in the location where the then BRS government wanted to install a Telangana Talli statue. “The Rajiv Gandhi statue installation is politically motivated, and is an insult to Telangana Talli,” he said.

Former minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and party leader Soma Bharat Kumar told reporters that the Rajiv Gandhi statue installation was an attempt to appease of Sonia Gandhi by Revnath Reddy.