KTR: Cabinet is Fighting for Personal Gains

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged that the state Cabinet had been reduced to a battleground for commissions and internal rivalries. Recent controversies involving ministers had exposed that the Cabinet membership stood for personal gains, he said at an event at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters.

Rama Rao alleged that from the Medaram Jatara works to the allocation of tenders and clearing of bills, ministers remained focused on their ‘cut’. “Despite serious allegations of corruption, neither the Chief Minister nor his Cabinet colleagues have responded. When ministers fight for commissions at Cabinet meetings, who is left to govern the state,” Rama Rao asked.

The former minister felt that the November 11 Jubilee Hills byelection would will serve as a referendum on the Congress government’s administration, law and order, and credibility. He alleged that over the past two years, the Congress government has stalled key developmental projects while unleashing ‘bulldozer politics’ on the people. Rama Rao urged the electorate to reject Congress’ theatrics and remember the ‘420 guarantees’ that deceived the public.

Rama Rao claimed that the Congress government has failed to deliver a single people-centric programme and was indulging solely on publicity and self-promotion. “Since the day Congress assumed power, Hyderabad’s progress and Telangana’s overall development have come to a grinding halt. This is the result of irresponsible governance and misplaced priorities,” he said.