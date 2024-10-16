KTR booked after complaint from woman Congress leader

Adilabad:The Utnoor police registered a case against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao following a complaint from local Congress leader Atram Suguna regarding his allegations against HYDRAA dismantling houses along the Musi river and the riverfront development project.

The case was registered on October 14 but came to light on Tuesday. The Utnoor police mentioned in the FIR that there was a delay in registering the case as they were waiting for permission of the SDPO, Utnoor.



In her complaint, Suguna said that Rama Rao had alleged that there was a scam in the Musi Riverfront Development Project valuation of `1.5 lakh crore and had claimed that `25,000 crore would be sent to Delhi. The case was registered against Rama Rao under the BNS.





