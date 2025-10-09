KTR Blames Revanth for Farmers’ Suicides

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao expressed deep concern following alleged suicides committed by farmers across the state in a single day on October 7. He blamed the suicides on the state government's agrarian policy and shortage of water for irrigation purposes.

Posting on X, Rama Rao noted the suicides by farmers in each district, including Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubabad and Hanamkonda, took place owing to irrigation related crisis by incompetency of the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. “Unable to overcome the agrarian crisis brought about by the Revanth government, the farmers are taking their lives one after another. The NCRB report recently concluded that farmer suicides have decreased by 96 per cent, during the ten years of KCR’s rule. Now that Congress is in power again, the latest death toll is raising concerns amongst farmer families,” he stated.