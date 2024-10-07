 Top
KTR Blames Govt's Failures for Farmer Suicides, Urges Action

DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2024 9:26 PM GMT
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said farmers were dying by suicide because of the government's failure to provide water for irrigation and waive crop loans, even as tenant farmers continue to be cheated. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said farmers were dying by suicide because of the government's failure to provide water for irrigation and waive crop loans, even as tenant farmers continue to be cheated. He said three farmers had died on a single day.

In a post on 'X', Rama Rao said, “Neither the CM nor the government seem to care despite hundreds of farmers ending their lives. The crisis in the farming sector is resulting in this dire situation. Farmers who own land and those taking land on tenancy are also falling prey now. These deaths are a dire result of the government’s failure to implement schemes which supported agriculture. I appeal to the farmers not to resort to this extreme step as good days are ahead.”
