KTR Blames BRS Leaders for Assembly Poll Loss

Hyderabad: The BRS, which since its loss in the 2023 Assembly elections in the state helped people responsible for its loss, has finally admitted that the party’s loss and removal from power was due its leaders who “failed” in communicating with the people.

The party working president, K.T. Rama Rao, addressing BRS leaders and workers at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters on Wednesday, said “people are not to be blamed,” for the party’s turn in fortunes. “We failed in effectively communicating our work to the people. As leaders, including myself, we fell short,” Rama Rao said

“KCR garu developed Telangana more than any CM in the country. People believed it was enough if KCR won even if their local MLA lost — that mindset caused us adverse results,” Rama Rao said.

Turning to the present Congress government, Rama Rao said people have now realised that they have been cheated. “KCR warned us that if people are deceived, they will protest. His words have come true today,” he said.

Lashing out at the Congress government, Rama Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was acting as a covert CM dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “For the sake of Chandrababu’s interests, he is delaying repairs to the Medigadda barrage. When the Congress government in Karnataka is spending Rs.70,000 crore to raise the Almatti Dam height by 5 metres, that is acceptable for Revanth. But when KCR built the Kaleshwaram project to irrigate 40 lakh acres with Rs.93,000 crore, Congress launched a malicious campaign against the project,” he said.