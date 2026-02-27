KTR Blames BJP, Congress, and ‘Media Trials’ As BRS Claims Vindication in Delhi Liquor Case

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said the party was a “political casualty” of the so-called Delhi liquor scam case, with the impact being the BRS losing the Assembly and the Parliament elections.

Saying “Kavita Garu got justice in court today,” Rama Rao, in a post on X, following the CBI trial court verdict in the case, said, “in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated.”

He said “the AAP government led by Kejriwal was brought down in the name of the so-called liquor scam,” and that the BRS too was a victim of “that narrative.”

Rama Rao said, “until truth prevails, we will continue to witness reckless allegations from the Congress and the BJP, amplified by media trials designed to malign and mislead.” He added that in the end justice would prevail even where “where accusations replace evidence, and media narratives attempt to substitute due process.”