KTR Attacks Revanth On L&T’s Exit From Metro

Hyderabad:The BRS on Friday charged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with reckless and arrogant decision-making, saying this had resulted in L&T withdrawing from Hyderabad Metro that placed a `15,000-crore burden on the people.

Addressing a press conference, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said “it was only because of the Chief Minister’s vindictive harassment that L&T exited Hyderabad Metro. The Chief Minister developed a vengeful attitude towards L&T because it refused to be part of his conspiracy to defame BRS over the Medigadda barrage issues.”



“L&T’s willingness to repair the Medigadda barrage at its own expense, thereby preventing Revanth Reddy’s propaganda of portraying Kaleshwaram as a ‘failure’, is the root cause of the Chief Minister’s grudge against the company. From that point onwards, the government targeted and harassed L&T to drive it out of the state,” Rama Rao said.



Demanding a full and transparent explanation from the Chief Minister, Rama Rao alleged that the decision “appears to stem from Revanth Reddy, his friends or followers eyeing the 280 acres of land given to L&T by the then Congress government as an income generating avenue to enable the company to run the metro.”

He said from the day Revanth Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister, he was sabotaging the Airport Metro, blackmailing L&T on Medigadda repairs, and diverting projects to his followers. “And despite a lease till 2070, L&T was forced to exit because of the CM’s revenge politics and hunger for Metro Rail land,” he added.