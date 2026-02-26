KTR Assures Rebuilding of Demolished Houses at Velugumatla

Nalgonda: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday assured that houses would be reconstructed for families whose dwellings were demolished at Vinoba Navodaya Bhoodan Colony in Velugumatla on the outskirts of Khammam city, if the party returns to power.

He visited the colony and interacted with residents, who alleged that their houses were demolished by district authorities. Rama Rao examined documents shown by the affected families. He later visited Ambedkar Bhavan in Khammam, where some of the displaced families are currently staying.

Addressing the residents, he said BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had conveyed that houses would be constructed at the same location and handed over to the affected families after the party regains power. He stated that the party would bear the expenditure for approaching the Supreme Court against the demolitions and continue its efforts until relief is secured.

Referring to the Bhoodan Board lands, Rama Rao said 62 acres were donated in the 1950s and that the Board had allotted 100 square yards each to 1,895 families in June 2014. He alleged that beneficiaries had constructed houses according to their financial capacity and criticised the ruling party leaders for describing the pattas as invalid.

He also criticised the state government over demolition drives, alleging that houses of poor families were being removed in various districts. He referred to the transfer of Khammam RDO Narsimha Rao following the demolitions and questioned local ministers over their response to the issue.

Rao urged the affected families not to accept alternative proposals such as double-bedroom houses or Indiramma houses and assured that the BRS would provide temporary shelter and food assistance.

Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra accompanied him.