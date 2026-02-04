KTR Alleges Rs 6,000 Cr Contracts Scam By Revanth's 'Benami' Firm

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of allegedly masterminding a Rs 6,000 crore scam by diverting government contracts to a bankrupt company to which he has links.

Addressing a press conference, Rama Rao said a company, KLSR, received contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore despite the company declaring bankruptcy in 2023. Rama Rao said the awarding of contracts for a company in the middle of insolvency proceedings, and allegations relating to influence judicial processes, requires a probe either by the CBI, the ED, or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office as recommended by the Supreme Court this January.

“How did the government grant the contracts to a company between 2024 and 2026 when the company declared bankruptcy in 2023? If Revanth Reddy has nothing to do with the company, then why did he have a very expensive car that was registered to KLSR which he was using before he became the Chief Minister?” Rama Rao asked.

It is because Revanth Reddy was worried about this becoming known that he orchestrated the political drama from Davos under the guise of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged tapping of phones to divert public attention, Rama Rao said.

“Income-Tax raids on relatives of Revanth Reddy on September 27, 2018, during which transactions between Sai Mourya Estates and KLSR were unearthed, and funds from Bhopal Infra and Sai Mourya were traced to accounts linked to relatives of the Chief Minister,” Rama Rao said.

He also called upon Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to exert pressure on the Centre to ensure an impartial inquiry into the matter.