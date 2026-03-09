KTR Alleges Diversion Of Rythu Bharosa Funds

KARIMNAGAR: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was diverting funds meant for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme to serve the interests of the Congress leadership.

Addressing a felicitation programme for newly elected councillors in Sircilla, Rama Rao claimed that farmers across the state were waiting for financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu while the government had failed to release the funds.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had effectively introduced a new programme called “Rahul Bandhu” by diverting funds meant for Telangana farmers to benefit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rama Rao further alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore meant for farmers was being diverted annually for political appeasement.

Referring to the Congress’ election promises, he said senior AICC leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, had assured that the Six Guarantees would be given legal backing within 100 days of coming to power.

However, he alleged that the government had failed to implement these commitments effectively.

Rama Rao said the BRS would introduce a Private Member Bill in the upcoming Assembly session seeking legal status for the Six Guarantees. He added that the BRS would continue to raise the issue in the Assembly to ensure the Congress government implemented its promises.