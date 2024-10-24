KTR Alleges Defamation, Serves Notice to Bandi

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday served a legal notice on Union minister of state for home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleging that Bandi made defamatory statements about him and demanding that the Union minister tender an apology and withdraw his comments. If the Union minister fails to respond within a week as demanded, he will be constrained to file a case of defamation against him and seek damages, Rama Rao said in his notice.

Rama Rao said, “Bandi Sanjay on October 19 levelled baseless allegations against him that he takes drugs and that he was involved in the phone-tapping during BRS party rule. He also dragged my father into the conversation and insulted him. Bandi Sanjay should either prove his allegations or tender an unconditional apology.”