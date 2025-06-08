KTR Alleges Congress-BJP Nexus to Malign Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday accused “a Congress-BJP nexus” of conspiring to discredit the Kaleshwaram project, and that these two parties for the past year and a half had “relentlessly campaigned against the Kaleshwaram project, distorting facts to mislead the public.”

Speaking at a presentation of the project by former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, Rama Rao said the BRS would counter the propaganda against the project with facts to all levels of the party cadre.

Questioning the silence of the BJP and the Congress on unauthorised projects being constructed in Andhra Pradesh, Rama Rao slammed what he called “selective scrutiny by National Dam Safety Authority” which he said, ignored disasters such as the Morbi bridge disaster in Gujarat which claimed 140 lives, recurring bridge failures in Bihar, and in Telangana, the SLBC tunnel collapse that killed eight workers, and the flooding of the Vattem pump house.

Rama Rao also questioned the NDSA report on Kaleshwaram barrages saying that the engineering firm Larsen & Toubro which built both the Medigadda Barrage and India’s new Parliament building, had also built the Congress party’s New Delhi headquarters, allegedly funded by resources siphoned from Telangana.



“If Congress distrusts L&T in Telangana, why did it entrust them with building their party’s headquarters?” Rama Rao asked.