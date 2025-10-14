KTR Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said the party would approach the Telangana High Court as the Election Commission of India (ECI) had allegedly failed to act on the evidence he had submitted regarding ‘vote chori’ and large-scale electoral malpractices ahead of the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection. The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer had debunked the allegations on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was engaged in “systematic manipulation” of the voters’ list through various conspiracies and irregularities. He said that despite these “illegal attempts,” the BRS was confident of victory.

He claimed that while 23,000 voters had been added to the list, 12,000 existing names were deleted without justification. “Such unexplained deletions and sudden increases must be probed. We have submitted a detailed complaint to the Election Commission, but there has been no action even after 24 hours,” he said.

Rama Rao accused the ruling party of showing “blatant disregard for democratic values” and using administrative machinery to influence the electoral process. He averred that the BRS would continue to expose these practices both legally and publicly until corrective measures were taken.