KTR Accepts Revanth Reddy's Debate Dare on Farmers

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said he was formally accepting a challenge thrown by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to debate with either former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, or Rama Rao, issues relating to farmers, and what the Congress and the BRS governments have done for them.

“Revanth yesterday appeared very keen for this debate and I formally accept the challenge as he took my name. But, since he has no clue on agriculture or related issues, I will give him 72 hours to get briefed, bring himself up to speed and prepare well for the debate. I will be at the Press Club in Somajiguda at 11 am on July 8 and wait for him. But I have my doubts if he will turn up,” Rama Rao said at a press meet on Saturday.

If not on July 8, then Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said, could pick a time and place of his choice and he will be there for the debate. “Everyone knows what the BRS government did for farmers and how Congress and the Revanth Reddy government cheated and let the farming sector down. Revanth talking about what Congress government has done for farmers is like the devil quoting the scriptures,” Rama Rao added.

He said that Jadcherla Congress MLA J. Anirudh Reddy spoke the truth about AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘coverts’ in the Congress and in running the Telangana government. “Revanth Reddy is the biggest Naidu covert. I compliment the Jadcherla MLA from the Congress for speaking the truth. There is ‘pakka’ covert rule in Telangana and this man, the CM, is a Naidu covert,” Rama Rao said.