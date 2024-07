With inflows into Krishna yet to pick up this year, and water levels at the downstream Nagarjunasagar very low, the meeting decided to allow hydel generation at Srisailam and thereby allow flows from Srisailam into Nagarjunasagar dam. It is learnt that the KRMB decided to allocate 5.5 TMCft of water to Telangana and 4.5 TMCft of water to Andhra Pradesh for now given the low water levels at the reservoirs.