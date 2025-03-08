Krishnaiah Urges Telangana to Build BC Hostels

Hyderabad: BC communities leader R. Krishnaiah, an AP BJP Rajya Sabha member, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured a BC delegation from the state of 80 per cent grants for construction of hostels for girl students and 60 per cent of grants for boys hostels for the community if the state government provided land.

Opposing the sale of government land at Gachibowli and other places, Krishnaiah asked the Telangana government to make use of the land for construction of hostels, gurukuls and infrastructure for BC students.

In a statement, Krishnaiah charged that the Telangana government was neglecting BC students by ignoring their hostels and gurukuls. He said that the BC welfare department had been running 295 hostels for 27 years, but not a single hostel had its own building. None of the 320 BC Gurukuls had their own building, he said.

In a statement, Krishnaiah said that the state is spending hundreds of crore on flyovers and new roads, but not giving enough attention to construct buildings for BC hostels and gurukuls and this was affecting the mental development of BC students who were pursuing education is small and congested rented buildings.

Krishnaiah also said that the BC resurvey was not carried out in a scientific manner by stating that another 15 lakh members were added as against 3.55 crore people found in the first survey. Stating that another 30 lakh members are missing as per the BC Survey, Krishnaiah said that the state population was 4.1 crore as per the Aadhaar cards issued in the state.