Krishnaiah Seeks Ministry for BC Classes

Hyderabad: BJP MP and BC Welfare Association national president R. Krishnaiah has urged the Centre to constitute a separate ministry for the welfare of backward classes, arguing that it is unfair not to have one for communities that make up 56 per cent of the population. He said such a ministry would ensure fair implementation of schemes, address legal disputes over reservations and strengthen development programmes for downtrodden communities.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour on Friday, Krishnaiah noted that while the Union government has 58 ministries and 93 departments, including separate ministries for SC, ST, minorities and women, there is none dedicated to OBCs. He pointed out that the Centre already implements 27 per cent reservations in employment and education, as well as reservations in local body elections, besides having the National BC Commission, BC Corporation and BC Parliamentary Committee. A ministry, he said, could streamline and monitor these bodies.

He added that although many states run schemes such as post‑matric scholarships and subsidy loans, a central ministry could sanction matching grants and supervise proper implementation.