Krishnaiah Calls for All-Party Meeting on New BC Bills

Hyderabad: BJP MP and BC Welfare Association president R. KrishnaiahR. Krishnaiah on Monday asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to convene an all-party meeting with participation from Backward Caste groups to discuss the effective implementation of the Backward Caste bills that were passed by the Assembly earlier in the month.

Krishnaiah said the Constitution allows the state government to implement reservations in the local body polls. "The state Assembly has also passed a bill in this regard. The state government issuing a GO is sufficient to implement the reservations in the local body polls," Krishnaiah said.

"To implement the new act for education and employment, a constitutional amendment is required. The state government can review how Bihar and Tamil Nadu governments have acted in the past to implement increased reservations for BCs," he said.