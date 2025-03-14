Krishnaiah against sale of Kancha Gachibowli lands

Hyderabad:BJP leader R. Krishnaiah has joined the movement against the Telangana government for its decision to auction 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli. The Rajya Sabha MP said the government must not enter the real estate business and instead use the land for welfare projects.

Taking part in a Students JAC meeting at the Hyderabad Central University, Krishnaiah said the vacant government land must be utilised for constructing government buildings, educational institutions, hostels, gurukuls and houses for the poor.



“The government is now trying to sell Kancha Gachibowli lands. If the students keep quiet, 800 acres of Osmania University will be put up for sale in the coming days. If this continues, the issue will be brought up before Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Krishnaiah said.



President of All India OBC Students Association Kiran Kumar Goud said, "The government can save crores of rupees being spent annually towards rent if the Kancha Gachibowli lands are used. All 295 hostels of the BC Welfare Department have been running from rented buildings for the last 27 years and similarly 320 gurukuls for BC students are also operating from private buildings," he said.



The Kancha Gachibowli lands are home to rich biodiversity. The auction is expected to raise ₹10,000 crore. It was originally assigned to the University of Hyderabad in 1974.