Krishna Supply Areas to Face Water Disruption for 6 Hours

Hyderabad: Parts of the city will see partial disruption in drinking water supply on Wednesday as electricity to the 132 kV substations at the Nasarlapally pumping stations will be shut for maintenance from 10 am to 4 pm. The shutdown is required to service bulk feeders that provide uninterrupted power to Krishna Phase 1, 2 and 3 pumping stations and to replace damaged current transformers with new units.

The water board said the interruption will affect supply linked to the three Krishna phases across large parts of the city. The outage window overlaps with peak household usage hours, and residents have been asked to use stored water carefully until supply stabilises.

The affected areas include O and M Divisions 1 to 20 that draw from the Krishna lines. Among them are Charminar, Vinaynagar, Bojagutta, Red Hills, Narayanguda, SR Nagar, Marredpally, Riyazathnagar, Kukatpally, Sahebnagar, Hayathnagar, Sainikpuri, Uppal, Hafeezpet, Rajendranagar, Manikonda, Boduppal and Meerpet. Officials said households may experience low pressure, irregular timings or delayed supply in these zones depending on storage capacity and internal distribution.

The shutdown is part of scheduled electrical work carried out by T G Transco and will not impact river source or pumping infrastructure beyond the power window. The board said normal operations will restart once power is restored, but pressure may take a few hours to return to regular levels.

Residents have been urged to conserve water and plan usage ahead of time. The board said enquiries from affected areas should be routed to their respective O&M divisions so staff can monitor issues on the day of the shutdown.