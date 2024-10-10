Krishna Madiga Taken Into Preventive Custody

Hyderabad: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder and president Manda Krishna Madiga was taken into preventive custody during a protest rally at Tank Bund on Wednesday. Krishna Madiga and his followers questioned the state government on filling the teacher positions through the District Selection Committee (DSC), without implementing the SC sub-categorisation. They also called for large-scale rallies and ‘dharna’ to be held in all district centres.

However, the Central Zone police stopped Krishna Madiga and others near the Tank Bund, which led to a minor scuffle between the police and the protesters. The march was planned from the MRPS building in Parsigutta to the Ambedkar statue in Tank Bund. Domalguda CI D. Srinivas Reddy said that the police took control of the situation and Krishna Madiga and followers were taken into preventive custody.